Reds chief: Jerseyman Doolan’s doing it right

By Jason FoxRugbyPublished:

JERSEY REDS’ director of rugby says home-grown hooker Harry Doolan is ‘on track’ to make a mark for the club’s Championship side.

Island teenager Harry Doolan was given a four-year professional contract with Jersey Reds in June 2021 Picture: SOPHIE RABEY
Harvey Biljon has named Doolan in his matchday 23 on four occasions since offering the teenager a four-year professional contract in June of this year, providing the former Les Quennevais pupil with worthy experience as he works towards a long-term career in the sport.

Doolan made his first-team debut in a 28-28 draw with pre-season opponents RC Vannes and made a one-minute cameo appearance off the bench in Jersey’s 40-28 win over second-tier rivals Bedford Blues.

Not since James Voss’ last appearance for the club, in March 2018, had a JRFC academy product played for the elite squad.

‘Harry’s on track,’ said Biljon. ‘He’s got a great attitude and he’s got a great coach and mentor in Rob Webber [former England international, Jersey Reds head coach].

‘We’re nurturing him through. He’s 19 years of age but if you look at the senior hookers he has around him – Eoghan Clarke, TJ Harris, Jack Macfarlane – Harry’s in the best place, I believe, to develop his career. I’m confident we’ll see him contribute a huge amount for the club over the coming years.’

