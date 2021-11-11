Reds chief: Jerseyman Doolan’s doing it right

Island teenager Harry Doolan was given a four-year professional contract with Jersey Reds in June 2021 Picture: SOPHIE RABEY

Harvey Biljon has named Doolan in his matchday 23 on four occasions since offering the teenager a four-year professional contract in June of this year, providing the former Les Quennevais pupil with worthy experience as he works towards a long-term career in the sport.

Doolan made his first-team debut in a 28-28 draw with pre-season opponents RC Vannes and made a one-minute cameo appearance off the bench in Jersey’s 40-28 win over second-tier rivals Bedford Blues.

Not since James Voss’ last appearance for the club, in March 2018, had a JRFC academy product played for the elite squad.

‘Harry’s on track,’ said Biljon. ‘He’s got a great attitude and he’s got a great coach and mentor in Rob Webber [former England international, Jersey Reds head coach].