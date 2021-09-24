Jersey Reds ‘bouncing’ for first home league game

Jersey Reds scored seven tries against London Scottish on the opening day of the season Picture: LIAM MCAVOY

The Reds sit top of the second-tier on points difference after week one, with their 47-7 victory over London Scottish adding to early belief that the club's latest professional squad could fare well.

A front-eight responsible for huge gains at the Richmond Athletic Ground last weekend remain untouched for the visit of Bedford Blues, although director of rugby Harvey Biljon has made two changes to his back-line.

Winger Brendan Owen keeps his place at fly-half, with Brendan Cope, Bader Pretorius and Sam Leeming all still unavailable.

On the bench, homegrown hooker Harry Doolan is set for his competitive debut for the club.

‘We played really well last week. The set piece was very, very good,’ said backs coach Williams.

‘We are going in to the next game bouncing. We’re a tight-knit group and there is a really good feel around the club. I think we’ll do great things this year.

‘Bedford are a very good side. We’ve had a little look at them but we didn’t have much go on as they haven’t started their season yet, so there has been big focus on ourselves this week. We need to make sure our own house is in order.’

Bedford travel to Jersey off the back of a bye week – afforded to all clubs during the season in the 11-team division.

Williams hopes the start of their challenge will include them being stunned again, having suffered a 29-13 defeat on their last trip across the Channel in January 2019.

‘It means a hell of a lot,’ Williams said, describing the buzz of home games at St Peter.

‘I played here in front of nearly as full crowd last year ... it’s such an unbelievable place. It’s a small Island but it feels like a huge Island when you play at Stade Santander. We can’t wait to hear that roar when the players come out.’