Joy for Jersey Reds centurion Cope

Brendan Cope made his 100th appearance for Jersey Reds on Friday night Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31601767)

The 28-year-old celebrated the landmark on an ‘amazing’ night at St Peter on Friday, despite his side finishing 19-0 down to Sale Sharks after failing to capitalise on a dominant first-half display.

Cope, who made his debut for the Reds against Plymouth Albion on 8 August 2015, sent a penalty kick wide of the posts before half-time, following a healthy number of try-scoring opportunities in Sale territory. The sides changed ends level at 0-0.

The latest result came off the back of a 28-28 draw against RC Vannes and a 17-7 reverse to Leicester Tigers.

‘To be in a game against a Premiership side like that is great,’ said Cope.

‘If you look at the results, it’s a draw and two losses but I don’t think we’re disappointed at all. We’ve put in three good performances against three sides that are a level above us. We’ve left opportunities out there on the field, but we’re still proud and confident as we go into the Championship.'