Jersey Reds rue 'missed opportunities' against Sale Sharks

Jersey Reds were beaten 19-0 by Sale Sharks in their final pre-season fixture Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31601765)

The Reds’ newest crop of professionals finished 19-0 down to 2021 Premiership semi-finalists Sale Sharks on Friday night as on-field preparations for the club’s tenth campaign in the second tier concluded.

The fixture represented a second defeat against English top-flight opposition following a 28-28 draw with French side RC Vannes on 20 August.

But Biljon had not placed focus on the scoreline.

‘Everything we as a support team wanted to see, we saw tonight,’ Biljon explained. ‘Character, determination and a never-say-die attitude, which I think are all massively important.'

Jersey dominated proceedings in the first period, although they failed to capitalise and changed ends level at 0-0.

‘The first half is going to be about missed opportunities, if I’m honest,’ Biljon said. ‘We’ll look back and say “if we’d just held on to that pass” or “if we’d just got away from that tackle. It makes all the difference.’

He added: ‘We’ve got to see where we are from a health perspective and take this next week to get ourselves together, because in two weeks’ time it’s London Scottish and the start of the season.’