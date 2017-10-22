Menu

Pack power key as Jersey slay Dragons

Rugby | Published:

JERSEY head coach Harvey Biljon couldn’t have wished for a better start to his team’s British & Irish Cup campaign.

Rory Pitman walks back after another try is scoreedfor Jersey. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650436)

Josh Hodson drives through the tackle of Owain Leonard. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650446)

Brendan Cope take a kick at goal. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650444)

Conor Joyce takes the ball at the line out. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650439)

Nick Selway drives over for a try. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650442)

n Another dominant scrum from the Jersey pack yields a penalty Picture: Simon Latham

Conor Joyce celebrates with Jake Woolmore after another try is scored for Jerey. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650426)

n Conor Joyce celebrates with Jake Woolmore after a try is scored for Jersey Picture: Simon Latham (19650428)

Brendan Cope tries to avoid the tackle from John Lavendar. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650430)

Joel Dudley Seems to be enjoying himself despite the weather. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650434)

Rory Pitman drives through the tackle of Dorian Jones. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650432)

Rory Pitman drives through the Dragons PS defence. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650424)

Tom Pincus drives forward with the ball in hand. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650416)

Tom Pincus is under pressure from Owain Leonard. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650422)

Mark Best directs his team mates. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650412)

Rory Pitman ploughs through the Dragons PS defence. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650414)

Tom Pincus takes the pass and runs down the wing. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650418)

n Winger Tom Pincus shrugs off the challenge of Dragons’ Owain Leonard as the rain pours down in Ystrad Mynach Picture: Simon Latham

Jerseys dominant front row. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650400)

Rory Bartle takes the ball at the line out. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650398)

Brendan Cope gives his team mates instructions. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650409)

Kieran Hardy waits for the ball at the rear of the scrum. British and Irish Cup, Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds at CCB Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales on Saturday 21 October 2017. ..Pictures by Simon Latham. (19650405)

A convincing 34-7 bonus-point success over a Dragons Premiership Select side at a wet Ystrad Mynach – which followed a 32-3 opening-round win against Yorkshire Carnegie – leaves Biljon’s men in the box seat to progress from Pool 3.

Jersey have claimed maximum points from their first two games and they were far too good for the Dragons, scoring five tries with Rory Pitman contributing a brace.

Two penalty tries and a Nick Selway effort completed an impressive away performance, but Biljon is refusing to already look towards the knock-out stages.

He said: ‘It’s great to have maximum points. We take this competition seriously and we enjoy it. I’m not getting carried away, though, and we’ve got two very tough games against London Scottish coming up back-to-back. On a different day, the Dragons could have been a completely different threat.

‘We come up against formidable opposition when we face Bristol in the Championship next, but we’ve needed these two wins and this will give us confidence in what we’re doing.’

Full report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.

