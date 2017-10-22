Pack power key as Jersey slay Dragons

A convincing 34-7 bonus-point success over a Dragons Premiership Select side at a wet Ystrad Mynach – which followed a 32-3 opening-round win against Yorkshire Carnegie – leaves Biljon’s men in the box seat to progress from Pool 3.

Jersey have claimed maximum points from their first two games and they were far too good for the Dragons, scoring five tries with Rory Pitman contributing a brace.

Two penalty tries and a Nick Selway effort completed an impressive away performance, but Biljon is refusing to already look towards the knock-out stages.

He said: ‘It’s great to have maximum points. We take this competition seriously and we enjoy it. I’m not getting carried away, though, and we’ve got two very tough games against London Scottish coming up back-to-back. On a different day, the Dragons could have been a completely different threat.

‘We come up against formidable opposition when we face Bristol in the Championship next, but we’ve needed these two wins and this will give us confidence in what we’re doing.’

Full report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.