Golden show from Jersey rowers at British Offshore Championships

Jersey's ladies fours crew of Hayley Cook, Laima Pacekajute, Kirsten West, Tracy Mourant (cox) and Flo Thomas won gold at the 2021 British Rowing Offshore Championships in Exmouth

All of the Caesarean crews qualified to represent Great Britain in the World Championships in Portugal later this year.

Blue Marlin, consisting of Alan Butel, Rob Salkeld, Paul Bradbury, Tim Rogers and cox Anne Thomson were the first crew to win gold on Friday, in the men’s quadruple scull masters class (over 50s).

They were followed on Saturday by the ladies quadruple sculls of Laima Pacekajute, Kirsten West, Hayley Cook, Flo Thomas and cox Tracy Mourant – finishing one minute and 15 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

Carl Clinton claimed silver in the same men’s event after stepping in to help out another masters crew.

Silver medals also went to Rick Rouille and Paul Coutanche in the men’s double scull and Des Nevitt in the men’s single scull class.

Meanwhile, Ian Blandin and his partner Sue Clinton picked up bronze in the mixed doubles event.