Golden show from Jersey rowers at British Offshore Championships

By Paul LeesOther SportPublished:

IT was a weekend to remember for Jersey rowers after they collected six medals, including two golds, at the British Rowing Offshore Championships in Exmouth.

Jersey's ladies fours crew of Hayley Cook, Laima Pacekajute, Kirsten West, Tracy Mourant (cox) and Flo Thomas won gold at the 2021 British Rowing Offshore Championships in Exmouth
Jersey's ladies fours crew of Hayley Cook, Laima Pacekajute, Kirsten West, Tracy Mourant (cox) and Flo Thomas won gold at the 2021 British Rowing Offshore Championships in Exmouth

All of the Caesarean crews qualified to represent Great Britain in the World Championships in Portugal later this year.

Blue Marlin, consisting of Alan Butel, Rob Salkeld, Paul Bradbury, Tim Rogers and cox Anne Thomson were the first crew to win gold on Friday, in the men’s quadruple scull masters class (over 50s).

They were followed on Saturday by the ladies quadruple sculls of Laima Pacekajute, Kirsten West, Hayley Cook, Flo Thomas and cox Tracy Mourant – finishing one minute and 15 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

Carl Clinton claimed silver in the same men’s event after stepping in to help out another masters crew.

Silver medals also went to Rick Rouille and Paul Coutanche in the men’s double scull and Des Nevitt in the men’s single scull class.

Meanwhile, Ian Blandin and his partner Sue Clinton picked up bronze in the mixed doubles event.

Full report in Monday's JEP.

Other Sport
Sport
News
Paul Lees

By Paul Lees

Sports reporter@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News