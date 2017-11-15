Convent suffer first loss since 2009

The parish outfit held on to finish 57-55 up at Les Ormes and claim arguably one of the club’s most notable victories. Convent had previously won a whopping 132 consecutive Division I fixtures since losing 38-31 to St Clement A on 19 October 2009.

‘It was an amazing match,’ said St Lawrence coach Jackie Nelson.

‘We’ve had messages of congratulations from players living in Australia who left the club years ago. They know what it meant to us to achieve this.’

