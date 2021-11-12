Jersey Bulls: Gaffer Gary is game for Guildford

By Paul LeesFootballPublished:

GARY FREEMAN is looking forward to seeing how Jersey Bulls react to last weekend’s late collapse when they host Guildford City.

Jersey Bulls threw away a 4-1 lead in the final ten minutes last weekend Picture: ROB CURRIE
Bulls held a commanding 4-1 lead against league leaders Walton & Hersham at Springfield on Saturday, before conceding three late goals and dropping two valuable points in the chase for automatic promotion.

It was the first time in the Island club’s history that they had dropped points at home – ending an 18-match run – but Freeman says the experience is one that both he and his players will learn from.

‘It’s football. It’s part of the game and sometimes these strange things happen. We’ll learn from it. The players will learn and I will learn,’ he said.

Freeman made a number of late substitutions but he dismissed the idea that this led to the drastic change in fortunes.

‘Looking at myself, did I see any danger? We were 4-1 up with just ten minutes to go. I’ve made substitutions when the score has been tighter. As a team we all take responsibility for what happened, not just the players who came on, and we’ve proved over a long period that we have a very strong squad.’

Guildford – 12th in Combined Counties League Premier Division South – are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Full preview in Friday's JEP.

