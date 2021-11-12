FB Fields court conversion plan to be debated

The netball courts at FB Fields have lain unused for over a decade

James Scott, who has spent the last 12 months campaigning for the installation of two five-a-side football pitches at the St Clement site, is set to appear before the Planning Committee on Thursday in what could be his final chance to overcome numerous hurdles.

He is set to have Senator Steve Pallett, the former minister with responsibility for sport, by his side, along with Jersey Football Association chief executive David Kennedy and legal adviser Stephen McGrath.

Scott, a PE teacher at Grainville School, had initially signed an agreement with the landlords, Jersey Property Holdings, to convert the abandoned facility and was offered a nine-year lease for a privately-run, community football venture. However, JPH later performed a U-turn following the discovery of a 60-year-old covenant, which states that residents of all neighbouring properties must agree to all proposals affecting the land.

A report published by the Planning Department last week agreed with concerns relating to noise, traffic flow and parking, with officers subsequently suggesting that the plans should be rejected.

‘That recommendation is slightly disappointing,’ said Scott. ‘But I’m just glad the application has made it onto the [Planning Committee] agenda, because it has been a considerable amount of time since it was submitted. It will be pleasing to get an outcome one way or another and at least it gives me an opportunity to go along and put my case across to the panel.

‘The proposed site was gifted to the public for sports recreation users but it has been left dormant and in a sorry state for ten years. Our facility would be in line with Jersey Sport’s Move More strategy and also with the government’s Inspiring Active Places strategy. It would work hand-in-hand with the government’s ten-year plan to improve sports facilities in Jersey.

‘The facility itself would be free to use for nearby schools and there would also be free community slots for youngsters and adults living nearby. I can’t stress enough how important these things are to me, as a PE teacher, in terms of giving young people an opportunity to exercise in fresh air.’

In a letter responding to public comments and objections, Russell Kinnaird, director of proposed-site architects JS Livingston, said: ‘The proposal does not breach the covenant, [it] merely helps the States of Jersey fulfil the covenant.

‘The land was gifted for a very clear purpose and there is a clear view that there is currently a breach of the covenant because it is not being used by the public or the Education Committee in order to “encourage sport and the spirit of sporting competition”.’

‘The concerns of increase in noise raised does not consider the land is an existing sporting facility for netball, it is merely being changed to football.’

Scott, who launched a government petition calling for support of the plans earlier this year, added: ‘I would very much like to sit down with neighbouring residents and iron out any concerns they may have. If they wanted me to reduce the usage hours in the evening, I would be happy to do that. And I could also explain the noise-reduction systems that would be in place.

‘Our petition received nearly 3,500 signatures and our application has received hundreds of supportive comments. Whatever the outcome, all of those people should know that I will try my best to make their voices heard.

‘This piece of land was gifted to the public, and the public has definitely spoken.’