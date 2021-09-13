Jersey Bulls too good for feisty Tooting Bec

Kieran Lester was among the scorers for Jersey Bulls as they secured safe passage into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase Picture: ESA PHOTOS

Sol Solomon and Keiran Lester put the Bulls two up at the break before a late Jay Giles strike secured the win in south London.

Manager Freeman was less than impressed with their first-half display but was delighted with how they dealt with the physicality offered up by Tooting Bec and allowed their football to do the talking.

‘The first half it was a battle, and we didn’t play any real football,’ explained Freeman.

‘We got the goals without really creating too many chances, but we were excellent in the second half. We controlled the game, kept the ball well and we’re pleased.

‘We said to the players at half time, they are very good players and they need to realise that.

‘I told them not to get involved in the big battle, just play your football and we did.

‘We didn’t give them the sniff and moved the ball around well.’

Freeman reserved special praise for Jonny Willows, who had a fine game between the sticks on his Bulls debut. First-choice shot-stopper Euan Van Der Vliet could be out for up to a month, after dislocating his shoulder during last weekend’s FA Cup victory over VCD Athletic.

Solomon was also on the receiving end of kind words, following yet another man-of-the-match display. The 20-year-old has scored in every cup game so far this season – eight goals in four appearances – but the Bulls will now be hit with his departure, as both he and James Carr head off to university.