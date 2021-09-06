Roll on round two! Jersey Bulls ready for next FA Cup test

JERSEY BULLS’ FA Cup win over VCD Athletic has given the Islanders confidence to play anyone this season, according to Luke Campbell.

Luke Campbell fired home a late penalty for Jersey Bulls in their FA Cup first qualifying round victory Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31602384)
The Bulls, promoted to the ninth tier of English football this summer, eased to a dominant 5-1 over their eighth-tier opponents in the historic tournament’s first qualifying round.

A double from Sol Solomon, plus goals from Fraser Barlow and Jake Prince and a late penalty from centre-half Campbell won it for the hosts, after they were pegged back early on through Charles Etumnu.

The visitors’ robust and muscular forwards pushed Bulls back for most of the first half but, once Solomon had put the hosts back in front, it was one-way traffic.

‘We had to dig in,’ said Campbell. ‘They were good, physical. It was a tough game but we got to grips with it towards the end of the first half and then coming out second half we knew what to expect.’

'We want to play as high as we can and test ourselves, so going into the next round having beaten a team that’s a league above us, we’ll be full of confidence.

‘Roll on the next round. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll get another home draw and play in front of our fans.’

Match report and full reaction in Monday's JEP.

