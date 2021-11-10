Farmers excited for European Cricket League challenge

Farmers-Caesareans captain James Perchard will take his side to Spain in 2022 to compete in the European Cricket League Picture: ROB CURRIE

From 7 February to 18 March, Cartama Cricket Oval in Malaga, Spain, will host the European Cricket League, featuring national champions from around Europe.

Farmers, winners of the T10 and T20 league titles in Jersey this summer, have been drawn alongside Dutch club HBS Craeyenhout, Pak I Care of Spain, Malo of Portugal, GEK Corfu of Greece and Cypriot club Punjab Lions.

‘It’s an extremely exciting opportunity for the club and for Jersey cricket in general,’ said Perchard. ‘It’s on the back of the tremendous success that Jersey has just had in the ICC T20 European qualifiers and we’re all looking forward to it.

‘But this is also gives club cricketers who don’t have aspirations to play for Jersey a piece of the action.'

Perchard admitted he knows only ‘bits and bobs’ about the opposition they will be facing but believes Farmers should do very well in the tournament – depending on the players they have available with another busy year scheduled for the Island’s top cricketers.

‘On paper we could perform quite strongly,’ he added. ‘But Jersey has a busy programme with ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League in Uganda and the T20 World Cup Global qualifiers and a lot of players will be using their annual leave to play in these. Realistically, a few lads will struggle to make this too,’ he added.

‘At the same time, it also gives a great opportunity to the others in the team to enjoy this experience and do the best we can.’

The T10 format of the tournament promises to be a thrilling experience for the players and fans and is set to get some high-profile exposure. Games are due to be broadcast through BT Sport.