Bowls club's hospital switch confirmed

The current Jersey Bowling Club facility at Westmount will be demolished to make way for a hospital access road Picture: JON GUEGAN

Government officials have revealed that the Jersey Bowling Club will leave its Westmount home for Warwick Farm in 2022, making way for the £800million hospital project at Overdale.

The announcement follows the dismissal of Warwick Farm as a potential site for the hospital earlier this year – and a previous, unsuccessful proposal to relocate the JBC there.

The site, situated off La Grande Route de St Jean, is currently occupied by Jersey Hemp but it is understood that they will not be affected by the move, which has an estimated cost of £2.6million, including works costs and fees.

JBC players and officials were initially set to be evicted in July, before an extension was granted to take the club through until September and the end of next season. The delay also gives security to the playing members who are targeting a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

‘We’re pleased to see that there’s some form of resolution because bowls on the Island can’t afford to lose the JBC at the expense of the hospital project,’ said Bowls Jersey president Greg Davis.

‘It gives the JBC a chance to improve on the facilities that they’ve had for 100 years.'

Deputy Hugh Raymond, the assistant minister for Economic Development with responsibility for sport, said: ‘The bowling club, which is being relocated to enable improved access to the new hospital site, will remain at their current home until September 2022, before moving to their new home. With a new site secured, the project team have now started progressing plans and designs for the new facilities in consultation with the club.’

Raymond said designs for the new clubhouse are at a ‘fairly advanced’ stage and confirmed that external plans will not hamper the surrounding area. Previous plans for the use of Warwick Farm as a bowling venue were repelled due to proposed tree felling.