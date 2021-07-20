Shadine promises more after claiming England discus title

SHADINE DUQUEMIN believes there is more to come after she claimed victory at the English Athletics Championships.

Shadine Duquemin claimed the women's discus title at the 2021 England Athletics Championships Picture: JON GUEGAN
The Islander’s first national title followed on the heels of her second place in the British National Championships and a consistent rise in her performances this year.

After her training partner Kirsty Law threw 56.72m, Duqemin knew only a new best would secure the title.

She produced, with a 56.81m throw.

‘She put the pressure on and I was really happy to respond,’ said Duquemin.

She had earlier struggled for consistency but, after a 54m in the first round, she was confident that, if she caught a throw right, it would be a new PB.

The 26-year-old knew she was in shape going into the competition after a good few weeks of training following the British Championships, including equalling her previous best two weeks ago in difficult conditions.

‘I’m happy with how I performed and managing to get a throw out, but there is more in the tank and I am just excited for the next few weeks,’ she added.

‘I’m nowhere near my peak. It’s been a build up over the last two years, and I’ve definitely got physically stronger.

‘I’ve also got some more confidence. Confidence is such a big thing when competing, I just back myself more now.’

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.

