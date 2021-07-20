Shadine promises more after claiming England discus title

Shadine Duquemin claimed the women's discus title at the 2021 England Athletics Championships Picture: JON GUEGAN

The Islander’s first national title followed on the heels of her second place in the British National Championships and a consistent rise in her performances this year.

After her training partner Kirsty Law threw 56.72m, Duqemin knew only a new best would secure the title.

She produced, with a 56.81m throw.

‘She put the pressure on and I was really happy to respond,’ said Duquemin.

She had earlier struggled for consistency but, after a 54m in the first round, she was confident that, if she caught a throw right, it would be a new PB.

The 26-year-old knew she was in shape going into the competition after a good few weeks of training following the British Championships, including equalling her previous best two weeks ago in difficult conditions.

‘I’m happy with how I performed and managing to get a throw out, but there is more in the tank and I am just excited for the next few weeks,’ she added.

‘I’m nowhere near my peak. It’s been a build up over the last two years, and I’ve definitely got physically stronger.

‘I’ve also got some more confidence. Confidence is such a big thing when competing, I just back myself more now.’