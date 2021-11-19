Freeman calls for patience

Lorne Bickley will be looking to be in amongst the goals again against Banstead tomorrow Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32086416)

The Bulls bounced back from their collapse against Walton and Hersham two weeks ago to record a tightly contested 2-0 victory over Guildford City at Springfield last weekend.

After back-to-back home games, they make the trip to England this weekend to face Banstead, who sit second bottom of the Combined Counties Premier Division South, with just seven points from 13 games.

However, Athletic have been on the end of a number of narrow defeats and Freeman insists his side will need to be patient if they are to pick up another three points.

He said: ‘We don’t know much about them but they are down the bottom. However, looking at their results, they haven’t taken too many beatings. They are organised and look hard to break down so we’d like to think they will sit in.

‘We’re going to have to be patient, like in a lot of games. We can’t afford to panic so we have to manage the game and, like always, the first goal is going to be crucial.

‘We know that there are no tough games in this league. We are learning lessons all the time and this will be another challenge for us.

‘We come into it having bounced back last week. The 4-4 draw was on the minds of the staff and, I’m sure, the players, although we didn’t talk about it last week but it was good to move on, get two goals and a clean sheet going into this week.’

Freeman has admitted that despite the 4-4 draw, where the Bulls conceded three late goals, has now been put to bed, his side has learned lessons that might come as a blessing to them as the season goes on.

‘Initially it was disappointment but then we’ve had to look at lessons learned,’ added the Bulls boss.

‘The performance was superb against a top side for large parts, but we’ve learned lessons from how it has ended and we will continue to take that forward and it’ll stand us in good stead for the future.’

The Bulls will be without Calvin Weir and the suspended Ruben Mendes, with Jake Prince also unavailable.

However, Karl Hinds has been named in the squad for the third straight week and Freeman added: ‘Karl has come back in. We invited him back and he has been training really well for the last three or so weeks.

‘He’s been waiting for his chance and it’s great to have him available.’

Bulls fans can stream the game live through jbfc.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/banstead-v-bulls-jerseyonly with kick-off at 1.30pm.