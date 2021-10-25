St Clement lead the way

St Clement's Liam Fernandes chasing down St Ouen's Dom Pougelle Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31909128)

It is now five wins from five for the league leaders, who are five points clear of second-place Grouville.

St Ouen went into the break in the lead thanks to a deflected goal from Ben Silva but second-half goals from Gareth Johansen, Jay dos Santos and Kushal Frankson helped to turn things around for St Clement.

Grouville form a following pack of three teams on ten points, along with St Ouen and St Peter, after they beat St Brelade 3-0. Lorne Bickley, who would have helped Jersey Bulls’ cause in the FA Vase if he had not had an accountancy exam that same morning, picked up two of the goals, with the third coming from Harrison Moon.

Meanwhile, goals from Ryan Le Cornu, Jody Byrne and Paul McCafferty also gave St Peter a 3-0 win at home to Rozel Rovers.

At the bottom, defending champions St Paul’s saw their woes take a turn for the worse when they suffered a 6-2 thrashing at home to strugglers Sporting Academics. Veteran Jamie Savoury scored a hat-trick in the rout, with James Walsh adding a double. There was also a goal from Barry Keith, while Ricky Figueira scored twice for St Paul’s.

In the Championship, St Peter Reserves made the most of Portuguese United’s week off by leapfrogging them to the top of the table after cruising to a 10-1 win at Rozel Rovers Reserves. Ryan Marcinko scored four of the goals, Scott Welsh added two and Nathan de la Haye, Luc Scott, Thomas Dawson and Rhys Noon completed the rout.

Two goals from Andre Nunes helped Grouville Reserves to a 3-2 win over St Clement Reserves, who scored through Daniel Tostevin.

The Division I teams took a break from league action and turned against each other in the Tradesmen’s Trophy.

Holders St Paul’s Reserves were forced to withdraw because they couldn’t get a team together, handing the tie to Sports Club, while division leaders St Lawrence Reserves overcame St John Reserves 3-2 after extra time.

The amount of times Matt Rawlings scores for St Clement C makes you think that he is doing himself a disservice playing at such a low level. He scored another five times as his team smashed St Peter C 9-3.

All of St Peter’s goals came from Ethan Hutcheson, while two goals from Kieran O’Neill and strikes from Oliver Lucas and Rob Telfer provided some balance to Rawlings’ one-man show.

Meanwhile, goals from Daniel Figueira and Antonio Nobrega sent Dragoes through to the next round at the expense of JTC Jersey Wanderers Reserves.

In Division II, Rozel Rovers C won a nine-goal thriller, 5-4 away at Jersey Wanderers C. Substitute Jonty Butler scored two, while Alfie Le Cornu, Joseph McDonald and Amaro da Silva were all on target for Rozel, and Cliff Ribeiro, Pedro de Abreu (two) and Michael Conidaris kept things interesting for Wanderers.

Meanwhile, St John C came back from behind to beat Sporting Academics Reserves 4-3 thanks to second-half goals from Jordan Deffains, Philip Wheatley, Seb Hamon-Cole and Scott de la Cour. Daniel Vincent, Diogo Franca and Lenny Diegan scored for Accies.

There were cup games for the over-35 teams as well on Saturday in the Jayson Lee Memorial Trophy.

Grouville beat Beeches 3-0, thanks to goals from Michael Teixera, Steve Ashton and Alan Humphreys. Trinity saw off St Lawrence 3-1 in extra time and St Paul’s beat St Martin 5-1, courtesy of goals from Stephen O’Brian (two), Luke Winter, Dave Watson and Paul McGinness. Chris Swanton scored for St Martin.

ALFIE QUEREE scored four goals for St Clement U15s in a 9-2 Dave Melton Memorial Trophy victory over Trinity U15s on Thursday evening.

Liam Brennan, Ella Docherty, Rodrigo Henriques, Jack Soyer and Aaron Penttilla also scored for the winning side in the first-round clash, while there were second-half goals for Trinity’s Ellis Baye and Kevin Aveiro.

Premiership

P W D L F A Diff Pts

St Clement 5 5 0 0 23 7 16 15

Grouville 5 3 1 1 17 12 5 10

St Peter 5 3 1 1 10 5 5 10

St Ouen 6 3 1 2 15 13 2 10

JTC Jersey Wanderers 5 2 1 2 14 10 4 7

St Brelade 5 2 1 2 15 12 3 7

Sporting Academics 5 2 0 3 14 19 -5 6

Rozel Rovers 6 1 0 5 6 24 -18 3

St Pauls 6 0 1 5 6 18 -12 1

Championship

St Peter Reserves 6 5 0 1 31 3 28 15

Portuguese United 5 5 0 0 19 8 11 15

St Brelade’s Reserves 5 3 0 2 9 12 -3 9

St Clement Reserves 4 2 1 1 8 6 2 7

St John 4 2 0 2 9 6 3 6

Rozel Rovers Reserves 5 2 0 3 14 22 -8 6

St Ouen Reserves 5 1 1 3 16 19 -3 4

Grouville FC Reserves 5 2 0 3 10 19 -9 3 *

First Tower 5 1 0 4 5 15 -10 3

St Lawrence 4 0 0 4 4 15 -11 0

*Three points deducted

Division One

St Lawrence Reserves 4 2 1 1 12 6 6 7

JTC Jersey Wanderers Res 3 2 1 0 7 4 3 7

St Brelade C 2 2 0 0 19 1 18 6

St Peter C 3 2 0 1 3 3 0 6

St Clement C 3 1 2 0 13 9 4 5

Dragoes de Jersey 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4

St Pauls Reserves 3 0 1 2 8 9 -1 1

Sports Club of Jersey 3 0 0 3 2 16 -14 0

St John Reserves 3 0 0 3 3 20 -17 0

Division Two

Portuguese Cmmity Jsy 6 5 0 1 32 12 20 15

St Ouen C 6 4 0 2 20 10 10 12

St Helyi 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8

St John C 5 2 2 1 14 14 0 8

Sporting Academics Res 6 2 1 3 15 19 -4 7

Portuguese Utd Reserves 6 3 1 2 11 15 -4 7 *

Rozel Rovers C 6 2 1 3 15 26 -11 7

Grouville C 5 1 2 2 14 16 -2 5

JTC Jersey Wanderers C 6 1 1 4 19 26 -7 4

Trinity 4 1 0 3 8 11 -3 3

*Three points deducted

Over 35s

Grouville 3 2 1 0 15 4 11 7

St Pauls 2 2 0 0 12 0 12 6

Trinity 3 1 1 1 7 10 -3 4

Beeches 2 1 0 1 8 8 0 3

St Martin 2 1 0 1 2 7 -5 3

St Ouen 3 0 2 1 4 10 -6 2