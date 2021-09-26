Jersey Reds 40-28 Bedford Blue

By Paul LeesSportPublished:

JERSEY REDS maintained their early-season spot at the top of the RFU Championship in an entertaining game at Stade Santander International.

Hugh Owen scores for Reds Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31739468)
Hugh Owen scores for Reds Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31739468)

The home side scored four first half tries through Dan Barnes, Eoghan Clarke, Ryan Olowofela and a penalty try to lead 26-7 at the break.

Bedford roared back into contention with two tries soon after the break, but then the home side regrouped and Clarke grabbed two more tries from rolling mauls to seal the win, while Bedford claimed a fourth try to secure a consolation bonus point.

After a bye week next Saturday the Reds will travel to Doncaster on Saturday October 9th.

Full report in Monday's JEP.

Sport
Rugby
Paul Lees

By Paul Lees

Sports reporter@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News