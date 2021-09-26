Jersey Reds 40-28 Bedford Blue

The home side scored four first half tries through Dan Barnes, Eoghan Clarke, Ryan Olowofela and a penalty try to lead 26-7 at the break.
Bedford roared back into contention with two tries soon after the break, but then the home side regrouped and Clarke grabbed two more tries from rolling mauls to seal the win, while Bedford claimed a fourth try to secure a consolation bonus point.
After a bye week next Saturday the Reds will travel to Doncaster on Saturday October 9th.
Full report in Monday's JEP.