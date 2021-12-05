Belgian police use water cannon and tear gas on Covid protesters

Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in Brussels on Sunday after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest against tightened Covid-19 restrictions designed to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

Thousands of people gathered to reject the new measures announced on Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened its rules as an avalanche of new cases strains the country’s health services, depriving people with other life-threatening diseases of treatment.

Shouting “Freedom! Freedom!” and carrying banners that said, “United for our freedom, rights and our children”, protesters marched to the European Union headquarters. Some also carried signs critical of vaccines and against making vaccination mandatory.

Protesters march against coronavirus measures in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

After a brief stand-off with police, protesters threw rubbish and other objects, including a bicycle, at police and set off firecrackers and flares.

Police used water cannon and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday that day care centres and primary schools would close for the holiday a week early, and that children must wear masks from the age of six. Indoor events would only be allowed with a maximum of 200 people.

Most demonstrators marched peacefully (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

According to the latest coronavirus figures, the EU nation of 11 million appears to have reached a plateau.