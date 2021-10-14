Trash talking: A bin in Jerusalem thanks you for not littering

A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem applauds those who use it.

People who put a piece of rubbish inside hear a recording of a child’s voice saying “Thank you very much”.

It is part of an initiative by local residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighbourhood of the city.

Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it is also a congested modern city of nearly one million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.

A woman waits for a bus near the talking bin (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

“Our neighbourhood is dirty and and we want to make a difference,” said Talya Tomer, a local resident and street artist. “We want to have clean streets that look nice and are nice to walk in.”