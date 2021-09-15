Alanis Morissette blasts documentary Jagged as ‘salacious’

Alanis Morissette has criticised the documentary Jagged only hours before its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, calling the HBO film about her life “reductive” and “salacious”.

Morissette participated in the film, directed by Alison Klayman, sitting for lengthy interviews.

But in a statement issued by her publicist, the Canadian musician said she would not be supporting the documentary, named after her breakthrough 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill.

“I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

She added: “I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that i am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many ‘stories’ and unauthorised biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true.

“While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

Alanis Morissette performing at the V Festival in Chelmsford (Yui Mok/PA)

“It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimisation on my part,” Morissette says in the film.

“I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15′. Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all paedophiles. It’s all statutory rape.”

Canada’s age of consent has been 16 since 2008. A person under the age of 18 cannot consent if the sexual activity is with a person with authority over them. Youths 14 or 15 years old can consent to non-exploitive sexual activity when the age difference is no more than five years. Before 2008, the age of consent was 14. Morissette has not gone into any detail on who the encounters were with.

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood published on Tuesday, Klayman, whose films include Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry and the Steve Bannon documentary Brink, lamented that Morissette would not attend the premiere.

“It’s a really hard thing, I think, to see a movie made about yourself,” Klayman said.

“I think she’s incredibly brave and the reaction when she saw it was that it was a really — she could feel all the work, all the nuance that went into it. And again, she gave so much of her time and so much of her effort into making this and I think that the movie really speaks for itself.”