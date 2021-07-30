Greece orders extra fire patrols amid heatwave as temperatures set to reach 42C

Greek authorities have ordered additional fire patrols and infrastructure maintenance inspections as the country grapples with a heatwave fed by hot air from Africa that is expected to last more than a week.

The emergency measures will also include efforts to create more air-conditioned areas open to the public in cities around Greece and at refugee camps, though the efforts are complicated by Covid-19 pandemic-related limits on how many people can gather together.

Temperatures in Greece and nearby countries in south-east Europe are expected to climb to 42C (107.6F) in many cities and towns on Monday and ease only later next week.

Officials said the additional inspections were aimed at preventing water and power outages, with the increased use of air conditioning testing the country’s energy capacity.

A man sunbathes as others sit under a tree at a beach in the Kavouri suburb, south-west of Athens (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

“This is a dangerous weather phenomenon. We have been saying it from the start of the week,” said Theodoris Kolydas, director of Greece’s National Meteorological Service.

“The conditions will be stubborn and only subside gradually… very hot air masses from the shores of Africa are heading towards our region.”

Workers most exposed to the heat, including those in construction, manual labour, catering and elsewhere, will be given longer breaks next week between midday and 4pm.

Employers were also instructed by the Labour Ministry to provide water and air-conditioned rest areas.

As the temperatures rose, three separate wildfires damaged homes in southern Greece this week, outside Athens and the western city of Patras.

Swimmers walk into the sea at a beach in the Kavouri suburb (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

“On average (in mid-summer), we are dealing with about 50 fires per day, and many of those are under difficult conditions. That number is clearly increasing each year,” Mr Hardalias told private Antenna television.