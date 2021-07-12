Lightning strikes kill 38 people in 24 hours in India

Lightning has killed at least 38 people across two Indian states over the past 24 hours.

The majority of the deaths occurred in the western state of Rajasthan, where 11 people died after being struck by lightning near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort, police said.

Senior police officer Anand Srivastava said some of the victims were taking selfies near the watchtower when lightning struck late on Sunday.

People make their way through a flooded street during monsoon rains Jammu (AP)

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday, said Manoj Dixit, a government official. Most of those killed were farm labourers working in fields.

Both state governments announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

India’s monsoon season runs from June to September (AP)

Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September.