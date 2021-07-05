Indonesia seeks oxygen supplies amid rising Covid-19 cases

Parts of Indonesia are lacking oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients who need it increases, the nation’s pandemic response leader said.

The call came after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating maritime affairs and investment minister, said: “Due to an increase of three to four times the amount (of oxygen) needed, the distribution has been hampered.”

The government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and will import it if needed, Mr Pandjaitan said.

This statement comes after health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikit said the government guaranteed oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients on June 26.

There have been shortages in oxygen supply at some hospitals, with deadly consequences (AP)

“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” Mr Hermawan said.

The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4.45am on Sunday, after 15 tonnes of liquid oxygen were delivered. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.

Yogyakarta governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than before because of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the province.

“We need more oxygen supply. But it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The health ministry recorded 27,233 new cases with 555 deaths from the virus on Sunday. The country has recorded more than 2,284,000 cases, including 60,582 deaths.

Mr Pandjaitan said the incubation period means the number of people infected will continuously increase through mid-July.