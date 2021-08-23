Taylor Swift joins TikTok with vinyl announcement

Singer Taylor Swift has joined the social media platform TikTok, with her first video containing a vinyl announcement.

To the tune of Screwface Capital by Dave, which contains a lyric nodding to the singer, “my outstanding payments swift like Taylor”, she donned outfits in the style of four past albums.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” Swift captioned her first TikTok video.

(Taylor Swift/TikTok)

Swift will be releasing the vinyl of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19, as part of a bigger aim to re-record some of her previous releases following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.