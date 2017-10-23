It’s official: James Comey has a Twitter account

James Comey’s Twitter account has been revealed and it is already intriguing the public.

The account, with handle @FormerBu and name Reinhold Niebuhr (after an American theologian) posted its first tweet in March – a link to the FBI’s careers website. However, since then, it has remained silent.

The account was rumoured, but not confirmed, to be Comey’s. However, American journalist and close Comey friend Benjamin Wittes confirmed on Monday that the account belonged to the ousted FBI director.

He retweeted Comey’s latest tweet, which shows him in Iowa wearing trainers and looking rather relaxed.

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

Comey, who was sacked by Trump apparently over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election, has tweeted numerous shots of nature from his account over the last month, but finally tweeted a picture showing his face on Monday.

Is he running for president? Trying to figure out why he's in Iowa. — Greg Chernack (@GChernack) October 23, 2017

Advertising

Some took the tweet to mean Comey was on the verge of announcing a run for the presidency, given his footwear and that he was in Iowa, traditionally the beginning of any presidential campaign.

He's running — shillfor16 (@shillfor16) October 23, 2017

Others tried to read other meanings into the captions accompanying pictures from around the US.

Watching migrating white pelicans in Iowa thinking about Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer. pic.twitter.com/TCAU4gs0Jw — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 22, 2017

Advertising

Little Round Top, Gettysburg. Good place to think about leadership and values. pic.twitter.com/o1cKBXrLCl — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 19, 2017

Me figuring out if theres a deeper meaning or if he just had a lovely day on the Hudson… pic.twitter.com/KVafJWc5vr — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) October 18, 2017

The account is rapidly clocking up followers since Wittes’ admission. It now has more than 50,000 followers, despite only following 29 other accounts. Those include the CIA and FBI accounts, as well as a cluster of national news outlets.