It’s official: James Comey has a Twitter account
The former FBI director is now officially on the social network.
James Comey’s Twitter account has been revealed and it is already intriguing the public.
The account, with handle @FormerBu and name Reinhold Niebuhr (after an American theologian) posted its first tweet in March – a link to the FBI’s careers website. However, since then, it has remained silent.
The account was rumoured, but not confirmed, to be Comey’s. However, American journalist and close Comey friend Benjamin Wittes confirmed on Monday that the account belonged to the ousted FBI director.
He retweeted Comey’s latest tweet, which shows him in Iowa wearing trainers and looking rather relaxed.
Comey, who was sacked by Trump apparently over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election, has tweeted numerous shots of nature from his account over the last month, but finally tweeted a picture showing his face on Monday.
Some took the tweet to mean Comey was on the verge of announcing a run for the presidency, given his footwear and that he was in Iowa, traditionally the beginning of any presidential campaign.
Others tried to read other meanings into the captions accompanying pictures from around the US.
The account is rapidly clocking up followers since Wittes’ admission. It now has more than 50,000 followers, despite only following 29 other accounts. Those include the CIA and FBI accounts, as well as a cluster of national news outlets.
