This iguana rescue is the craziest thing you’ll see today

An iguana had a lucky escape when he was rescued from the sea by a man on a kayak four miles from shore.

Steve, who runs the Key West Kayak Fishing YouTube page, was on the way back from a trip when he noticed an odd shape moving in the water.

“I have seen plenty swimming around the islands, but never one that far out,” wrote Steve on his YouTube channel.

Steve stopped paddling and encouraged the little green iguana to hop aboard. It caught a lift to the nearest mangroves then leapt off back onto dry land.

A lucky escape for this brave lizard!