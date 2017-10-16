Twitter is absolutely losing it over the colour of the sky

London and much of the UK has been bathed in a strange glow due to dust swept up by powerful winds of Storm Ophelia.

The combination of a red sun and yellow sky left people jokingly asking if they were walking around inside an Instagram or Snapchat filter.

The sky even photobombed an interview with an MP on Brexit.

Fascinating sky in London. It’s either the Apocalypse or someone’s decide that we should all see Life though an Instagram filter (finally) — Matt Johnson (@Mattjohnsons) October 16, 2017

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In some places, the light was so dim that street lights were triggered in the middle of the day.

Particles picked up by the storm from Africa and Southern Europe are behind the bizarre occurrence.

This #REDSUN..whole London on sepia filter! ? — Wendy Czayka (@Wendelilah_) October 16, 2017

Looks like Mother Nature found the sepia Instagram filter #redsun — Luke Hopwood (@lhopwood) October 16, 2017

#RedSun and #YellowSky were both sitting high in the UK’s trends on the social network along with “Sahara” and “sepia”.

But there were some who disagreed on the filter name or what the sky now looked like.

Felt like someone had put the Valencia filter over the sky earlier ?? pic.twitter.com/jNeelt3VEn — halloweve??? (@evebennettx) October 16, 2017

Why does the sky look like my iPhone on night shift? Also The sky is making me feel like I’m walking around in an Instagram filter #RedSun — Tony Town (@TonyNTTown_) October 16, 2017

And as no-one could doubt the post-apocalyptic feel to living and working under the new sky, it was time to get some last requests in.

Important things. Like nuggs.

hi, can the sun turn the sepia filter off now pls i feel like the world is about to end & i really want chicken nuggets before i die — byron (@tbhbyron) October 16, 2017

The colour of the sky even overshadowed a TV news interview with John Redwood MP – much to the amusement of those on Twitter.

Redwood, who was being interviewed on the BBC about Brexit, ended up playing second fiddle to the backdrop of the funny-coloured sky and the scaffolding around the Queen Elizabeth Tower.

“We now go over to our London studio where eyewitness John Redwood describes the moment the nuclear device went off” pic.twitter.com/zkKQCVnY9c — Cuck Rogers (@twlldun) October 16, 2017

John Redwood here, playing the part of 'deeply concerned politician #6' in a low budget disaster movie. pic.twitter.com/CUHYlBjsuB — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) October 16, 2017

The odd phenomenon even sparked a surge in Google questions.