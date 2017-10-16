The ‘first of all’ meme might be the sassiest of 2017

As we head into the final few months of the year, the memes show no signs of slowing down.

Already in 2017 we’ve had “the floor is”, distracted boyfriend, blinking guy, the Snapchat hot dog, and even Salt Bae, which feels like it happened years ago, only became a thing in January.

The latest to make it into a very long list is the “first of all” meme, which might just be the year’s sassiest.

It centres around someone saying something potentially stupid, and leaving a lot of room for a clapback.

Like when someone feels entitled to something

“What percent you on?” First of all this my charger — Nupetoven (@AntoineViccario) October 15, 2017

Or is on your case

"but you said your 5 mins away" First of all I didn't say where I'm 5 mins away from — ki'. (@gvldenkirstyy) October 15, 2017

Some are a little more surreal than others

"Wow handcuffs? You're freaky ?" First of all, you're under arrest. — Steph Carter (@CarterSteph__) October 15, 2017

But most involve shooting someone down

"When am I gonna see you again" First of all, you saw me by accident. — ASHA. (@ashawarsamee) October 14, 2017

“You read my message but didn’t reply” First of all I didn’t mean to read it — b.b ? (@Benoo_Brown) October 15, 2017

“hey shorty” first of all I’m taller than you — mamí (@tessahilll) October 15, 2017

It seems a lot of people can relate to the tweets

"Are you still available tomorrow?" First of all I was never coming — dan osi (@Osiordan) October 14, 2017

Many of which are just really fun comebacks

‘be the bigger person’ first of all i’m 5’1 — sumeya (@svnnycx) October 14, 2017

More than a few encompass mental health

"you're so cute when you're shy " first of all, i have anxiety — Mini . (@miniradebe_) October 15, 2017

people are like “you get over things quick” first of all i unhealthily repress all my trauma — ℬri (@ufobri) October 15, 2017

And one even referenced another of this year’s memes

"Take off your jacket" First of all, mans not hot — Chemical Brother ? (@ndoarum) October 15, 2017

Eventually, as is often the case, a brand got involved

“Are you still watching" First of all, I’ll tell you when I’ve had enough — Netflix US (@netflix) October 15, 2017

But it will always be the little people that make a meme a meme