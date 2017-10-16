Advertising
The ‘first of all’ meme might be the sassiest of 2017
And there have been some sassy ones…
As we head into the final few months of the year, the memes show no signs of slowing down.
Already in 2017 we’ve had “the floor is”, distracted boyfriend, blinking guy, the Snapchat hot dog, and even Salt Bae, which feels like it happened years ago, only became a thing in January.
The latest to make it into a very long list is the “first of all” meme, which might just be the year’s sassiest.
It centres around someone saying something potentially stupid, and leaving a lot of room for a clapback.
Like when someone feels entitled to something
Or is on your case
Some are a little more surreal than others
But most involve shooting someone down
It seems a lot of people can relate to the tweets
Many of which are just really fun comebacks
More than a few encompass mental health
And one even referenced another of this year’s memes
Eventually, as is often the case, a brand got involved
But it will always be the little people that make a meme a meme
