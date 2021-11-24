Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

The Queen was pictured with Mr Bailey, one of a number of national figures the head of state meets during the course of the year, at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s engagement with Andrew Bailey is the second in-person event she has held this week. Steve Parsons/PA

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw who advised the head of state to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.