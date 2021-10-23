Four people arrested after man, 23, dies in Hampshire stabbing

A man has died and two other people have been injured in a stabbing in Hampshire.

Police officers who were called to reports of an assault outside the Royal British Legion on High Street, Lymington, on Friday at 11.55pm found two men and a woman with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Another 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman received superficial chest wounds which are not life-threatening. She is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 14-year-old boy is among four people, all from Lymington, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder, a Hampshire Police spokesman said.

The others are men aged 29, 20 and 18. They are all currently in custody.

Detective chief inspector Dave Storey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a serious incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.

“We believe this incident occurred following a verbal dispute at the Royal British Legion and we have arrested four people as part of our enquiries.

“Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area.