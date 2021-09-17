Medieval music festival returns to castle after pandemic break

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Castle Bolton in the Yorkshire Dales was where Mary, Queen of the Scots was once held prisoner.

Medieval music festival returns to castle after pandemic break

A corner of the Yorkshire Dales has been taken over by musicians revelling in the sounds of more than 400 years ago.

Medieval Music in the Dales is taking place this weekend in and around Castle Bolton – the 14th century monument in Wensleydale where Mary, Queen of the Scots was once held prisoner.

It is billed as the only festival of medieval music in the UK.

Members of medieval group Maranella in the grounds of Castle Bolton
Members of medieval group Maranella in the grounds of Castle Bolton (Danny Lawson/PA)

But they said this weekend will feature a “a varied and wonderful music programme focusing on Italian music and dance music”.

The festival also operates to “promote research into and performance of medieval music, and to support musicians active in medieval music-making”, the organisers said, and enthusiasts can also join in online.

It includes concerts, workshops and a medieval tavern, as well as exhibitions of medieval instruments.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News