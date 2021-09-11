Northern Lights recreated in London skies

The spectacle was an art installation as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher
The display wowed art lovers in Greenwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher
The installation has been displayed in locations all around the world (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The installation, which premiered in 2016, has appeared in locations all around the world, including Australia, Japan and Switzerland.

