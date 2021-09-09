What the papers say – September 9

Concerns over the extent of the Prime Minister’s social care reform plan feature prominently on Thursday’s front pages.

The Guardian reports Boris Johnson has been warned his “£12bn gamble” to fix social care will not go far enough to address the issues facing the sector.

Guardian front page, Thursday 9 September 2021: PM warned £12bn gamble will not fix care crisis pic.twitter.com/9SCmA65yX2 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2021

Despite some Tory opposition, the PM won a “comfortable majority” in the Commons for his proposal, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 9 September pic.twitter.com/iA1Y0gGabv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 8, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports there are concerns over how the funding will be spent, as the NHS is hiring an “army” of executives to lead “new integrated care boards”.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS hires army of £200,000 bureaucrats'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xc55jhVkqk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2021

Like several papers, the Daily Express runs a photo of US Open semi-finalist Emma Raducanu on its front page, while leading with a story saying British Border Force boats will be given powers to “steer migrant dinghies back to France”.

Tomorrow's front page: Migrants will be turned back to France#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MMB8D85vXu — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 8, 2021

The Independent reports the Government dropped plans to include Australia in climate targets while negotiating a trade deal.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM axed climate pledge to secure trade deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1FsmIeWG0U — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 8, 2021

The i says the NHS is aiming to deliver 35 million booster jabs by the end of December.

And the Daily Mail carries an open letter from a panel of victims of police corruption who are calling for the resignation of Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York is “utterly convinced” he will be able to return to royal duties and that the sexual assault claims against him will “blow over”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads with a “gaffe” from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after he mistook England footballer Marcus Rashford for rugby union player Maro Itoje.