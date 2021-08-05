Swimmers evacuated at Dorset beach due to ‘large marine animal’

This is not a drill, I’m on the beach at #Boscombe where the @RNLI have had to red flag the beach due to reported sightings of a shark! ?

(Actually just reopened now. Where is Chief Brody when you need him!?) #bournemouth #shark pic.twitter.com/vwonptdjIQ

— Steve Lutwyche (@stevelutwyche) August 4, 2021