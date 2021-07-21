New exhibition of black female artists is ‘just the beginning’

A ground-breaking new art exhibition of black female artists at London’s Hofa gallery is “just the beginning”, according to its curator.

The display, which runs until August 31, will be the largest exhibition of all-female artists of African descent, showcasing work around the subject of black femininity by 18 women.

The exhibition’s curator, Adora Mba, said she is proud to be bringing together what she said could be the start of “something special”, adding it feels like a “sisterhood”.

Curator Adora Mba stands between works on show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I am a Nigerian, I’m Ghanaian but I was born and raised in England, so I’m British.

“I think there is something about that global cross-continental dialogue which I wanted to bring. It is a like a world map of what is going on with the artists.”

Ms Mba said after promoting contemporary African art for many years, she is pleased the rest of the world has “caught on”.

She said: “Everyone is like ‘we get it and it is amazing’. I am really glad that the artists are being recognised.

“Emotionally, I feel like I am living my dream come true.”