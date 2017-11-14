In video: British doctor punches shark while surfing in Australia

A British doctor has said he punched a shark on the nose to escape its jaws while surfing off the Australian coast.

Charlie Fry, 25, was left with superficial puncture wounds on his right shoulder and upper arm after the attack on Monday afternoon off Avoca Beach, 60 miles north of Sydney.

“So when it happened, I was like, ‘Just do what Mick did. Just punch it in the nose’,” he told Nine Network television.

“So Mick, if you’re watching or listening, I owe you a beer. Thank you very much.”