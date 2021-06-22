Window into a lost world of a different media age

A sombre ‘before and after’ allegory of the reality of war, from the time of the Crimean War showing a family waving a son off the fight and compared to a woman nursing a dead soldier. From The Illustrated London News in 1855, an engraving by John Gilbert titled The King and the Miller of the Dee, based on Charles MacKay’s poem of the same name about a supposed encounter between a poor, but happy miller, and ‘Good King Hal’ (Henry VIII). The arrival of the Emperor of France, Napoleon III, and his wife Princess Eugénie at Windsor Castle on 16 April 1855. Prince Albert had travelled to Dover to met the Imperial couple, and then escorted them to Windsor via train. They were met by Queen Victoria with her eldest children, ministers and members of the court with Yeomen of the Guard in attendance. An illustration captioned: 'The lighthouse, Christmas Eve' published in the London Illustrated News in 1856 A selection of press cuttings pasted to the walls Prince Albert arriving in France in September 1854 to visit a military camp in Boulogne at the invitation of Napoleon III, Emperor of France. A cutting from the Illustrated London News depicting the Royal Navy and French Fleet joining up in the Black Sea to attack the Russians in April 1854. The Crimean War was fought from October 1953 to February 1856 between the Russia and an alliance of Great Britain, France, the Ottoman Empire and the kingdom of Sardinia.

IN the 1850s, the farmhouse at The Elms in St Mary – today the headquarters of the National Trust for Jersey – was home to a well-connected and wealthy Island family, Philippe and Susanne Perrée and their children, Philip, Susana and Elizabeth.

The Perrée family were successful ship owners and master mariners and Philippe spent some of his profits turning the house, which dates back to the 16th century, into a notable property befitting his status in the community. This involved building another storey, which included a schoolroom for his children who were educated at home by a governess.

Lessons must have focused on what was happening in the wider world as the walls of the schoolroom are decorated with cuttings from magazines and newspapers of the day, mostly the Illustrated London News. In the days before photography, news stories and accounts were illustrated with prints reproduced from hand-made detailed wood engravings.

The Illustrated London News was a weekly magazine first published in 1842. It was founded by newsagent Herbert Ingram who discovered that sales of newspapers increased when stories were accompanied with illustrations. The detail in the cuttings, carefully snipped from pages and glued to the schoolroom walls by the Perrée children, show the amount of work that went into each edition. They depict reports of battles and wars and stories about the Royal Family – not dissimilar from the mainstay reports of the modern tabloid media.

The National Trust for Jersey, which refurbished The Elms earlier this century, has conserved these cuttings, but as the property is tenanted they can only be seen on rare occasions when the house throws its doors open to the public on the annual Heritage Open Day.