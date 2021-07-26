Driving towards a greener future

(31356007)

Sponsored content

ANDIUM Homes were delighted to support the Parish Clean up event. We aim to actively pursue opportunities to enhance communities and the quality of our developments, and the opportunity to sponsor this event was a great way of bringing together the community to promote a greener, cleaner environment.

We are particularly happy that we were able to sponsor the event in the parish of St Saviour, which is home to a large proportion of our clients.

Placemaking is a really important part of our business and having usable and clean outdoor spaces is a big part of that. It not only improves the quality of life for residents but also makes public spaces more attractive and pleasant spaces for Islanders to visit.

We had an amazing turn-out, and it was great to see so many parishioners across the Island getting involved. We hope that those who attended enjoyed the event and left with a feeling of pride, knowing they joined us on a drive towards a greener future.

Every positive step on our eco journey is important and we have a number of new and exciting projects coming up, such as our partnership with Evie, and use of solar and other renewable energy sources, all of which we expect will contribute to achieving our goal of being a net carbon-neutral business in line with government targets.

It’s better to do something that nothing

By St Saviour parishioner Mary O'Keeffe

I HAVE to say I probably came late into the recycling party as I felt it was for others and not for me.

However, as we are all witnessing climate change and the devastation it is causing all over the world, I felt it was time to make recycling part of my everyday routine.

I live in St Saviour, and we are lucky to have both kerbside recycling and access to larger recycling units in the parish.

We, like others, separate our rubbish but we also have an Acorn cupboard where anything we no longer need is placed for recycling and selling on. Therefore, not only are we recycling but we are also helping with employment and helping people to shop for bargains. We are definitely doing our bit for the planet.

I set up a St Saviour’s Facebook community page recently for all things St Saviour. Members can post things about the parish from photos of their gardens, their animals or anything they see.

We highlight any of the parish recycling activities as we all often forget when things such as the glass collection takes place.

Recently we ran a competition in the group alongside the JEP’s recycling initiative. The person who collected the most rubbish won a small prize. We were delighted when a young girl called Cerina won the prize. Cerina has been introduced to recycling at a young age and is encouraged by her parents. She is an inspiration and a gem.