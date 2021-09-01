Fintech solution for regulatory reporting

Susan Fadil

JTC Insider, powered by the new software platform, is designed to automate the extensive regulatory tasks associated with Market Abuse Regulation for its listed clients.

Introduced in Europe to ensure the integrity of the financial markets and enhance investor protection, MAR also places significant strain on many listed companies.

InsiderList.com provides a complete workflow automation platform, designed to greatly reduce the amount of time and resources necessary to comply with the extensive data and record-keeping requirements. It also maximises protection for individuals and companies who might be liable for extensive sanctions if the correct procedures are not followed.

Susan Fadil, senior director of institutional client services at JTC, said: ‘Our listed clients will benefit from enhanced regulatory compliance and protection that using JTC Insider will provide.

‘The deployment of this innovative technology confirms our commitment to harnessing technology for the benefit of our clients.’

Speaking about the launch, Adam Jeffries, group chief information officer at JTC, added: ‘We are delighted to once again provide a cutting-edge technological solution to address a significant challenge faced by our listed clients and the industry as a whole. JTC Insider has the ability to transform the regulatory reporting process and free up valuable time and resources.’