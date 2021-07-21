Careers with Stonehage Fleming: Meet our people

Anita Weaver (31325334) Guy Gilson (31325336)

We advise on over US$55bn of assets on behalf of our clients, employing almost 600 people in 11 offices across eight geographies. We help our clients determine a strategy and purpose for the management and protection of their wealth – now and for future generations.

As part of this careers feature, we caught up with Anita Weaver and Guy Gilson to find out why Stonehage Fleming Jersey is a standout place to work.

Relationships are at the heart of everything we do

Anita Weaver, director, corporate services

I wear two hats in my role. On the one hand, I have client responsibilities within corporate services and, on the other, I have internal responsibilities, including team management. As a firm, we have a natural affinity with the commercial dynamics of building relationships and working with clients but you can only look after clients properly if you have an efficient working team in place. Finding the right people and maintaining their motivation as a team is essential.

Our team has grown organically over the past 12 months. Our client book is growing which is reflected in a number of new hires. Our team is categorised into three distinct areas: client services, accounting and fund operations. However, we always work together as a team, ensuring a seamless service for our clients.

Every day is different. The team manages a diverse portfolio of clients across most asset classes. Our core client base primarily invests in real estate, capital markets and private equity, using a variety of regulated and unregulated structures. The relationships we develop with clients and the way we work with them means we must be strategists and technical specialists in one. The breadth of scope is what keeps things interesting.

Relationships are at the heart of everything we do. It’s what makes Stonehage Fleming a standout place to work. Our values of family, moral courage and excellence are at the centre of our culture and are reflected throughout the firm, both in the way we treat clients and each other.

It is inspiring to see the number of women in senior positions around the business

Although there is still work to be done in the financial services industry, there is a strong sense that it is top of the agenda. Investment in technology and the three-in-five remote-working policy further supports this, offering colleagues the flexibility to balance work and family. My advice? Always offer help and grasp new opportunities. Harnessing this attitude provides you with exposure to a variety of roles which will help you understand the different areas of a business. This enables you to identify your niche and bring your career ambitions into focus. You do not need to follow the same route as others to achieve your aspirations.

There is huge scope for development - across disciplines and geographies

Guy Gilson, partner, investment management

My team manages discretionary portfolios for around 200 internationally-based clients. I joined the firm in 2007 as a relationship manager in the family office division with specialist investment focus. Two years in, we identified the need for a formal investment management offering in Jersey and I was asked to set that up.

We offer a varied world within Stonehage Fleming. Our extensive service offering and international scale means there is huge scope for career development. Over the years, our services have evolved in response to the needs of our clients to develop wide-ranging expertise from family office services and investment management through to art management and managing the activities of clients in the sports and entertainment world.

Businesses who embrace different opinions and perspectives thrive. Stonehage Fleming attracts individuals from a variety of professions and geographies, people who have an incredibly wide range of personalities, backgrounds, insights and approaches. There is a creative energy that comes from that. It makes for a more exciting and productive business environment that is better positioned to serve our existing, diverse client base, the next generation and future clients.

CSR is an important part of our culture. Not only do we work alongside specific charity partners each year, but we also support the personal initiatives of our colleagues when there are specific activities or fundraising efforts. In addition, a significant number of our people hold formal positions in a wide range of Jersey charities and use their experience and energy to support the charitable sector. These activities go a long way to shaping a corporate culture which values the communities we work in.

My advice? Be yourself and don’t feel the need to change too much to fit into somebody else’s mould. The more you can be yourself, the more likely you are to find a role that suits you personally. It makes for a happy employee and a fulfilling career.