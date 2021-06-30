Opportunity for rum deal as drinks company seeks funds

Kazz Padidar foraging for pepper dulse to make Tidal Rum (31126322)

The Tidal Rum, which was launched in 2019, has announced its plans to launch a crowd-funding initiative, a move which it has started with a pre-registration on the Seedrs platform.

The crowd-funding sales programme will launch later this month as the company seeks funds to boost sales and marketing efforts throughout the UK.

The product, which is made by the Shorts Boy Distillery founded by Jersey-born Ben Clyde-Smith and his business partner Harry Coulthard, is currently sold at more than 100 UK retailers and locally by the Atlantic Hotel, Co-op, LoveWine, Sandpiper Group and Condor Ferries.

Mr Clyde-Smith explained that it was a golden rum infused with pepper dulse seaweed foraged at low tide in Jersey.

‘We live in an island with the world’s third-largest tidal range which has given us an incredible coastline to enjoy,’ he said.

‘We’ve used this environment and its incredible ingredients to create our first product, The Tidal Rum.’

Mr Coulthard added: ‘Pepper dulse seaweed is often called the “truffle of the sea” for its rich, savoury taste and this is what gives Tidal Rum its distinct flavour profile.

‘Pepper dulse is foraged sustainably during Jersey’s spring tides and adds a unique coastal edge to this refined spirit.’