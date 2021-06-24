The world of Fintech jobs

(31120454)

By Gina Le Prevost, chief executive of AP Group

FINTECH, cryptocurrencies and public blockchains have become the new industry in the Channel Islands in recent years.

Today, they are mushrooming in a number of global locations, with plenty of bitcoin and crypto trading taking place across the board. Jersey has also embraced the opportunity to develop this growing new phenomenon.

There are plenty of reasons for AP Group to be interested, as the industry is creating a lot of new job opportunities and jobseekers who are IT savvy are very intrigued and excited to direct their careers in line with the new roles which are developing as the industry grows.

Jersey is a world-class centre for opportunities in fintech. The Island is implementing the opportunity it has, as an international finance centre, to do business in a digital world. The JFSC has a regulatory approach, which has been important when new innovative businesses are looking to open their operations in a highly-successful digital jurisdiction.

Among the popular jobs in fintech we are recognising are analysts and technical support engineers. These include programmers, Java developers and system/software engineers. Marketing and asset managers looking for investors are also key, particularly when a fintech/cryptocurrency company is developing a new concept, as investors are very keen to get in early in the hope of making excellent financial gains if the idea takes off. With regulations now being put into place in Jersey, and reviewed regularly, compliance and AML vacancies are also of equal importance.

Excellent salaries and share options in a fintech business are further reasons that jobseekers with the necessary experience are looking favourably to move to this industry. Most jobseekers also find the whole concept fascinating and now want to be part of the growing industry.

Professional qualifications are now in place, with the most popular ones being related to AI. Studying for a Masters in Digital Currency is now possible as well as certifications in blockchain to understand how to become an expert blockchain developer or programmer. Most courses can be done online and can be completed within a period of months rather than years.

It is important to consider becoming professionally qualified in this industry as this can give you a better chance of securing a job against other jobseekers applying for the same role.