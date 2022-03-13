'Marine parks not enough to protect ocean environments'

CHALLENGES facing the maritime economy will not be solved ‘solely through the creation of marine parks’, according to a fishing merchant.

Peter Tarrant, director of La Crete Seafood, said that a ‘cohesive strategy’ was needed to address factors such as climate change, pollution and increased seafood consumption in addition to discussions around sustainable fishing.

His comments came after an independent poll – commissioned by the Blue Marine Foundation and the National Trust for Jersey – indicated that the majority of Islanders were in favour of creating a marine national park around the Island.

Mr Tarrant said: ‘It is a complex topic and when you do a poll like this it will inevitably elicit a significant emotive response, which can skew the results.

‘We are all for conservation – everyone who earns a living from the sea has an interest in preserving stocks for a sustainable future.

‘However, marine-protected areas (parks) only address a very small and select part of the challenges which our marine environment is facing. What is needed is an overarching strategy for the marine economy, which will develop a balanced and sustainable framework for better managing our marine resources to the benefit of both stakeholders and society as a whole.’

The survey, conducted by 4insight, asked more than 2,400 people for their views on increasing protection for the Island’s ‘high-value’ marine habitats. Of those that took part, 85% thought a marine park should be established to protect future fishing stocks, help tackle climate change and encourage tourism.

The States Assembly is due to begin debating the Draft Bridging Island Plan on Monday, including an amendment lodged by Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham, calling for about 900km2 of sea to be protected from ‘inappropriate development and damaging activities’ such as trawling and dredging.

Charles Clover, executive director of the Blue Marine Foundation, said: ‘This was a properly conducted scientific study by a professional polling company that is used to asking questions in a way that is not leading.

‘Our marine environment is facing a host of challenges, and it is our belief that a marine park would address many of these. But there is no one-size-fits-all solution. A conservation designation covering 30% of the Island’s waters would certainly see improvements for everyone – including fishermen.’

Mr Tarrant said that marine parks ‘enhance some aspects of the ecosystem’, which could benefit economic stakeholders such as tourism enterprises and those involved in recreational diving and fishing.

He added: ‘However, many commercially exploited species are facing much bigger challenges than can be addressed solely through the creation of marine parks. Whilst there needs to be a conversation regarding sustainable fishing effort and methods, the increasing impact of other factors including climate change, pollution and higher seafood consumption driven by population growth also needs to be considered and included as part of a cohesive strategy for the blue economy.’

Fisherman Steph Noel said: ‘I don’t think there’s been any assessment on what the impact might be on local fishermen.

‘What worries us is if the goalposts move in the future. It might start with a ban on [bottom] trawling and dredging but there is no guarantee that it will end there.’

In his response to a public consultation on the Island Plan last year, Environment Minister John Young said the creation or designation of a marine park ‘would not serve to protect valuable and sensitive marine habitats from destructive fishing practices’.

However, he endorsed calls for the introduction of a Marine Spatial Plan governing activities before 2025. He said: ‘We agree there needs to be a marine management plan, but that needs to involve research and consultation with scientists and other stakeholders. We are already working with scientists in the UK on this. This is a demanding area that requires a lot of work and scientific research.’