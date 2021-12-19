Plan to demolish farmhouse in the Coastal National Park

Spion Kop Farm, Chemin du Moulin, St Ouen Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32249694)

Spion Kop Farm, on Chemin du Moulin, is described by architects as being in ‘poor condition’ and ‘inappropriate for refurbishment and repair’.

Documents accompanying the application say that although the property was advertised for potential employment use before proposals were lodged for its demolition – in line with planning policies – there was no interest.

According to the Island Plan, the Coastal National Park should have ‘the highest level of protection against development’.

A design statement accompanying the plans says that the state of the buildings is so poor that they pose ‘a health risk’ and it would be better if they were replaced.

‘It is our understanding that, despite the designated land use classification, no part of this site is currently used for agriculture or horticulture and that all areas sit in a state of dilapidation and abandonment,’ it says.

It adds: ‘We have been careful not to design an overtly traditional building, as this may have resulted in high ridge lines … that would have been more visible than the existing buildings on this site and conflicted with the requirements of policy NE6 [Coastal National Park]. Instead we have developed [this] design, further reducing the building heights so that the proposal would sit no higher than the existing buildings on the site.

‘The proposed design forms a pleasant grouping reminiscent of agricultural structures already on this site and of vernacular buildings that can be seen around the Island.’

The design statement adds that the proposed building features ‘drystone’ granite-style walls as well as a ‘green roof’, which is lined with vegetation.