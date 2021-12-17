Cars and boilers in roadmap proposals

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32273371)

The Draft Carbon Neutral Roadmap was released today and a public consultation on the 130-page document is now due to run until 31 January.

The document, which outlines the steps ministers plan to take to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, contains a £23 million delivery plan with around 30 new policies, such as financial support for Islanders to purchase electric vehicles and upgrade to low-carbon heating systems. Other proposals include stopping new oil-, gas- and coal-boiler installations from 2026.

Outlining the plan for carbon neutrality, Environment Minister John Young said: ‘We have adopted a people-powered approach throughout this process, underpinned by the convening of a citizens’ assembly. Since the States’ declaration of a climate emergency, we’ve involved Islanders in the development of policy proposals to help us eliminate our carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050, to meet the Paris targets.’

He added: ‘It is essential that we maintain public commitment so we are publishing the draft policy proposals, for implementation in 2022-25, and inviting final feedback before we lodge the Carbon Neutral Roadmap for States debate early next year.’

The draft roadmap is the latest development in Jersey’s journey towards decarbonisation, which began when the Island declared a climate emergency in 2019. A citizens’ assembly on climate change was formed and produced a series of recommendations earlier this year.

Although the policies outlined in the roadmap are not final, they could see the introduction of £3,500 purchase incentives on electric vehicles under £30,000, and £500 of ‘green living credit’ – to be used on public transport – to encourage the scrapping of polluting vehicles.

The government could also provide a subsidy to enable both householders and commercial businesses to transition to low-carbon heating systems.

Environment Minister John Young. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32273473)

Deputy Young said: ‘The policies offer a series of incentives to encourage Islanders to make low-carbon choices in the way we travel and heat our homes and businesses. There are additional proposals to phase out technologies that are based on fossil fuels over the coming years.’

An updated Carbon Neutral Roadmap, based on feedback from the consultation, will be put before the States Assembly for debate in April.

Deputy Young added: ‘I encourage Islanders to look at the detailed proposals being put forward, and to provide us with considered feedback during this consultation period.

‘By necessity, the roadmap and supporting documents are comprehensive and technical so we are also publishing a summary version.’

The consultation survey for the Draft Carbon Neutral Roadmap is available on the gov.je website.