14 evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out

The kitchen after the fire was extinguished. Picture: Jersey Fire and Rescue (32238545)

Calls about the incident, which took place near the roundabout, were made at around 10pm and nine firefighters in two fire engines made the short journey to the scene.

On arrival, crews found smoke coming out of a basement and two firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus. Using a hose, they quickly extinguished the blaze.

The scene outside the evacuated buildings on Queens Road. Picture: Jersey Fire and Rescue (32238555)

The road had to be closed while the incident was dealt with but no one was injured.