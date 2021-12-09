St Clement group object to plan to build on fields

The fields that could be built on. (32207239)

Andrew and Helen Borthwick-Clarke, Tim and June Pollard and Robert Barrowman, all of Pontorson Lane, believe that nearby fields 127 and 128 are ‘perfectly suitable’ for ‘good agricultural use’ and any development is not appropriate for the surrounding area.

The fields were put forward by architect Nick Socrates on behalf of the landowner as a possible site for up to 46 three-bedroom houses or 61 two-bedroom units.

However, the proposals have already been met with a letter of objection by a group of nine people living in Le Pont Close – an adjacent estate to the fields.

Mr Socrates recently issued an apology to the group after he claimed that they had not objected to the development in those fields. He said the comment had been made in good faith as a result of conversations between the landowner and two householders.

In an email written to government ministers, Mr Borthwick-Clarke said the group objected ‘in the strongest possible terms’ to the proposed rezoning of the fields. He added that the view the fields were unsuitable for agriculture was ‘overly transparent’ and ‘fallacious’.

‘When the eyes of the world are firmly focused on climate change, to transform agricultural land into buildings would be truly shocking, particularly when Jersey has a chance to be a leader in this area.

‘In spite of total neglect by the fields’ owners, a rich, luxuriant vegetation has grown. Imagine how fertile this land would be with the appropriate agricultural care being given to it,’ he said.

‘Not knowing about the rezoning proposal, I approached the current owner of one of the fields earlier in the year to ask if he would consider selling it to me on the condition that I made a covenant that it should only ever remain as greenfield,’ he added.

Mr Borthwick-Clarke said that St Clement was the ‘second most densely populated parish’ and any development would increase traffic on Pontorson Lane which would be ‘detrimental and dangerous’.

‘One should also bear in mind the proposition to turn part of the Le Rocquier playing fields into a sports centre which would further increase the traffic using Pontorson Lane even more,’ he said.