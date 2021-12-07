Skateboarding legend asked to try out parks

Tony Hawk. Picture: Shutterstock (32197881)

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham took to Twitter to invite the ten-time X Games winner to the Island, adding: ‘We’d love to welcome you here.’

In a widely shared video organised by former snowboarding magazine photographer and Islander Natalie Mayer, Mr Hawk said: ‘Keep up the fight and stay on course because there is always a lot of red tape and push-back with skate parks but eventually they get made, and the cities and states see how much use they get and they end up wanting to build more.’

Senator Farnham subsequently tweeted the skateboarder, saying: ‘We’re committed to building skate parks, so will you come to our island and try them out? We’d love to welcome you here.’

Senator Lyndon Farnham. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32197886)

When one Twitter user queried whether Mr Hawk ‘thought he was talking about New Jersey’, Mr Hawk responded that he knew Jersey was an island, saying it looked ‘beautiful’ there.