While recording on location in Ruette à la Vioge – which is also known as Crack Ankle Lane – near Sandybroo k in St Peter, Tom Kennedy jumped down a bank and landed badly, breaking his ankle.

Mr Kennedy, of Little River Pictures, was shooting footage for Ghost Stories by Candlelight – a multi-media experience being presented by Jersey Youth Performing Arts in the Medieval Hall of Mont Orgueil Castle, in association with Jersey Heritage.

The production uses local author Erren Michael’s books Jersey Ghost Stories and Jersey Legends as source material for ‘four terrifying tales’.

One story involves a monster called the Vioge, a demonic, scarecrow-like creature that drags victims to a hidden lair and eats them.

Mr Kennedy said: ‘This particular story was about this girl who was walking up the lane, and funnily enough [in] my role as cameraman, we were doing everything from the girl’s point of view – so I was actually playing the girl in a way.’

He explained that he had been clearing up the set when the incident happened,

Asked if he thought he had been ‘marked’ by the Vioge, he said: ‘I am not a

particularly religious person, but because it was all a bit bizarre my dad gave me a cross as a keepsake in case I was a bit cursed. I did keep that in my jeans for about three weeks just in case.’