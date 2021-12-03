Simply Christmas market back for second weekend

Sara Felton from Genuine Jersey hangs lights on the trees at the Genuine Jersey Simply Christmas market in the Royal Square Picture: JON GUEGAN (32170738)

It is the first time that the event – which yesterday started its second bout of festivities – has been able to take place since 2019.

Genuine Jersey chief executive John Garton said: ‘We have never done better – the traders are reporting brisk trade, the musicians are happy, the caterers are constantly busy and we are getting really good feedback from the people who are coming down here. So I think it is fantastic, the best we have done and definitely worth people coming down and having a look.’

He added that around half of the stallholders taking part in the second week were new to this year’s market.

‘People who came down last week and enjoyed it should come again – there are new things to see and a really great variety of things they can buy.’

MARKET TIMES:

- Friday 3 December

10am–6pm

- Saturday 4 December

10am–6pm

- Sunday 5 December